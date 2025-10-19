Murray (foot) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's home game against Green Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Murray remains officially listed as questionable after having turned in a trio of limited practice sessions, but the Cardinals are expected to start veteran backup Jacoby Brissett for a second consecutive contest. With Arizona then slated for a Week 8 bye, the expectation is that Murray will be ready to retake the field Monday, Nov. 3 versus the Cowboys in Week 9. Confirmation on Murray's status will arrive no later than 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.