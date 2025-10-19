Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Not expected to face Packers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (foot) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's home game against Green Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Murray remains officially listed as questionable after having turned in a trio of limited practice sessions, but the Cardinals are expected to start veteran backup Jacoby Brissett for a second consecutive contest. With Arizona then slated for a Week 8 bye, the expectation is that Murray will be ready to retake the field Monday, Nov. 3 versus the Cowboys in Week 9. Confirmation on Murray's status will arrive no later than 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Trending toward not playing Week 7•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Status in question for Week 7•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Uncertain for Week 7•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Officially limited Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Officially inactive Sunday•