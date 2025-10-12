Murray (foot) is likely to be sidelined for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Murray is dealing with a foot injury that kept him to a DNP/DNP/LP practice progression this week. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Murray is dealing with a mid-foot sprain that is "a version of a Lisfranc injury" and that could sideline the nimble quarterback for more than one week. While the Cardinals haven't completely closed the door on Murray playing Sunday, it appears the team will most likely turn to Jacoby Brissett to start at quarterback against Indianapolis. Brissett is familiar with the Colts organization, having played for the club for four seasons from 2017 through 2020.