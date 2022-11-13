Murray (hamstring) is not expected to suit up versus the Rams on Sunday, but the Cardinals won't make a final decision on his status until after evaluating him in pre-game warmups, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Murray remains a true game-time decision, so the final word on his status may not arrive until closer to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, which limits the potential pivot options of fantasy managers. In addition to Murray reportedly not being expected to play Sunday, it's possible that the hamstring injury which limited him in practice Thursday and Friday could significantly hamper his mobility versus Los Angeles' stout defensive front. Colt McCoy will take over as Arizona's starting quarterback Week 10 if Murray can't go.