Murray (wrist) confirmed earlier this week that he isn't in line to play in the preseason, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murray is bouncing back from some wrist soreness, but he's been practicing of late, so the issue isn't anything that figures to impact his regular season status. For now, the franchise's signal caller will focus on building chemistry ahead of Week 1 with an Arizona wideout corps that will be minus DeAndre Hopkins (six-game suspension) to begin the season, but has been bolstered by the offseason addition of Marquise Brown. With Murray not slated to play and Colt McCoy dealing with an injury, Dan Santaromita of The Athletic indicates that Trace McSorley is expected to start Sunday's preseason game against the Ravens.