Murray (knee) was removed from the Cardinals' injury report Thursday but remains on the reserve/PUP list, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Like he did one week ago, Murray followed up a full practice Wednesday with no listing one day later. Last week, though, he ended up being doubtful to play this past Sunday against the Ravens, and the Cardinals didn't activate him ahead of that contest. It remains to be seen how Arizona lists Murray on its final Week 9 injury report Friday, but it could be telling for his chances to make his season debut Sunday at Cleveland. He's firmly in the mix to do so after the team dealt Joshua Dobbs to the Vikings on Tuesday, but fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune has been getting the first-team reps this week, while Murray again is throwing passes to members of the practice squad. Ultimately, the Cards will need to activate him from the reserve/PUP list by Saturday afternoon in order for him to have a chance to play Sunday.