Murray threw passes but didn't participate in individual drills at the portion of Tuesday's unofficial practice open to the media, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

The Cardinals won't reveal Murray's activity level until they post Wednesday's injury report, but it appears his minor right hamstring strain will keep him to either LP or DNP. There's no reason to believe Murray won't be under center Sunday against the Rams in L.A., but Brett Hundley is next in line for reps if they become available.