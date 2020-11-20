Murray suffered an AC joint injury in his throwing shoulder during Thursday's loss to Seattle, but the Cardinals expect him to be fine for their next game, a Week 12 matchup with the Patriots on Nov. 29, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Murray was checked out by the medical staff at least once or twice during Thursday's game, but he never missed a snap and still managed to throw for 269 yards and a pair of touchdowns. While a lack of rushing production made it his worst performance of the season from a fantasy standpoint, Murray downplayed his shoulder injury after the contest, simply saying "I'm good" when reporters asked him about it, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website.