Murray is eligible to return from injured reserve Week 14, but he doesn't appear to be fully healed from his mid-foot sprain and appears unlikely to be activated ahead of next Sunday's game against the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to Rapoport, the Cardinals anticipated that Murray would be 100 percent healthy following a four-week stay on IR, but the signal-caller apparently hasn't responded as well to extended rest as the team believed he would. Jacoby Brissett thus appears poised to retain the starting job heading into Week 14, and given how well Brissett has performed over the last several weeks, the Cardinals may not have much motivation to reintegrate Murray down the stretch. Murray is guaranteed $36.8 million for the 2026 season, and Arizona will owe him another $19.5 million in salary for 2027 if he remains on the roster through March 16.