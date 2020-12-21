Murray completed 27 of 36 pass attempts for 406 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while carrying eight times for 29 yards and another touchdown in Sunday's 33-26 win over the Eagles.

Murray completed 75 percent of his passes and averaged a stellar 11.3 yards per attempt as he notched a new career high in yardage. He completed five passes of 25 yards or longer and connected with DeAndre Hopkins for the decisive 20-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Murray, who averaged just 195.7 yards per game over the last three while struggling through a shoulder issue, has seemingly gotten back on track. He will look to build on this effort next Saturday against the 49ers.