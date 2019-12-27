Murray (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury suggested the rookie is truly questionable and will be a game-day decision, though other signs point toward Murray sitting in Week 17 absence. Brett Hundley took most of the reps at quarterback during practices this week, and the Cardinals called up another signal-caller from the practice squad Friday in Drew Anderson. There's no guarantee of a final answer before the Cardinals release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Hundley will get the start if Murray's name is included on that list.