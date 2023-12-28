Murray (illness) officially didn't practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murray wasn't seen at all during Wednesday's session, but he made an appearance in sweats on the side one day later, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. A "holiday bug" is the culprit, as coach Jonathan Gannon told Weinfuss on Wednesday, but there's an expectation that the quarterback will be able to suit up Sunday at Philadelphia. Ultimately, Murray's listing on Friday's injury report will clarify whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for that contest.