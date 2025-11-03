Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Officially inactive again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (foot) is listed as inactive Monday at Dallas, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Murray hasn't been able to upgrade to full participation in practice due to a mid-foot sprain that he initially suffered Week 5 against the Titans, and he'll now be sidelined for a third straight game while Jacoby Brissett continues to lead the Cardinals offense and Kedon Slovis serves as the backup. Murray's next chance for game action is this coming Sunday at Seattle.
