Murray (foot) is listed as inactive Sunday at Indianapolis.

Murray made a brief exit due to a foot injury Week 5 against the Titans and then didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday before returning in a limited capacity Friday and earning a questionable designation for Week 6. Both Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday evening that Murray wasn't expected to play Sunday, and Rapoport even noted the quarterback is dealing with a mid-foot sprain that may require more than one week on the sideline. For as long as Murray is unavailable, Jacoby Brissett will direct the Cardinals offense.