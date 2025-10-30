Murray (foot) officially was limited at Thursday's practice, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

On the heels of the Cardinals' Week 8 bye, coach Jonathan Gannon told Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com on Thursday that the team is preparing Murray to start Monday's game at Dallas. "Get him fully healthy, play," Gannon added after Murray missed Arizona's last two games due to a mid-foot sprain. During Thursday's session, No. 2 QB Jacoby Brissett was spotted throwing to the starters, while Murray was working with reserve pass catchers, per Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com. The Cardinals also pushed back their QB availability to later this week after Murray initially was expected to speak to the media Thursday, according to Weinfuss. As a result, it remains up in the air if Murray indeed will resume starting duties Week 9.