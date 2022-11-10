Murray (hamstring) was limited at practice Thursday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
After missing Wednesday's session due to a hamstring issue, Murray was seen at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, during which he threw passes and jogged about, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. While he seemingly is heading in the right direction as the Cardinals prepare for Sunday's game at the Rams, Murray's status could receive more clarity when the team posts its final injury report of Week 10 on Friday.
