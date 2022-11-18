Murray (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
The same can be said for backup quarterback Colt McCoy (knee), who filled in for Murray this past Sunday at the Rams. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that he wouldn't be ready to make a decision on the Week 11 starter against the 49ers until later this week, but neither player appears to be ahead of the other at the moment. How the pair fares in practice Friday and Saturday likely will be the determining factor for Murray to keep his absence to just one game.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: May not be ready to start Week 11•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Remains day-to-day•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Sitting out in Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Game-time call, but unlikely to go•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Week 10 status TBD•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Could miss Week 10•