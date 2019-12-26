Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Officially limited Thursday
Murray (hamstring) was limited in practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Murray has yet to progress to a 'full' showing in practice this week, the result of a hamstring injury. In particular, he was seen throwing on the side Tuesday before fitting in some individual drills Thursday, according to Scott Bordow of The Athletic. Ultimately, Murray's activity level Friday will go a long way in coach Kliff Kingsbury's decision-making process for Sunday's season finale against the Rams in L.A.
