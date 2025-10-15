Murray (foot) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Prior to sitting out this past Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Murray managed one limited session Friday, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported late Saturday that the quarterback was tending to a mid-foot sprain that may force him to sit out multiple weeks. Coach Jonathan Gannon told Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com on Wednesday that Murray will need to "make sure he's healthy enough to play. We'll progress him along this week and see where he's at." Murray's activity level Thursday and Friday thus will be key for his chances to return Sunday against the Packers, but if he needs more time to recover, Jacoby Brissett is on hand to lead the Cardinals offense.