Murray (knee) officially was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

In his first on-field work since tearing the ACL in his right knee Dec. 12 of last season, Murray unsurprisingly had a cap on his reps after the Cardinals designated for return from injured reserve. The team will have a 21-day window in which to evaluate the quarterback and determine when he's healthy enough for game action. He's technically an option to come off IR as soon as Sunday's contest at Seattle, but Arizona intends to ramp up his activity level slowly considering the severity of last year's injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. As long as Murray remains unavailable to play, the Cards will entrust the offense in signal-caller Joshua Dobbs.