Murray (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 49ers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury hinted Murray would be a game-time decision earlier this week and the team's final injury report seems to follow that cadence. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy does not carry an injury designation into the pivotal divisional matchup, so it'll be interesting to see how the Cardinals choose to operate. It's unclear if the Mexico City location for Monday's prime-time game plays a part in the equation, but either way expect more information prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET start time.