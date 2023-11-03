Murray (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Cleveland, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Murray has been practicing for two weeks since the Cardinals designated him for return from the reserve/PUP list, but Friday marked the first time he threw passes to players that aren't on the practice squad, according to Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com. With multiple full sessions under Murray's belt, it's now on Arizona's decision makers to make a call on the quarterback's first game action since Dec. 12 of last season. On Friday, coach Jonathan Gannon told Darren Urban of the team's official site that a decision will be made in the next 24 hours, which lines up with the Saturday afternoon deadline in which to activate Murray. GM Monti Ossenfort also relayed to Wolf and Luke on Arizona Sports that "all options are on the table" regarding who will be under center for the Cards on Sunday. If Murray doesn't get the nod, rookie firth-round pick Clayton Tune will get his first career start, with practice-squad member Jeff Driskel likely backing him up.