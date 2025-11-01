Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Officially questionable for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cowboys.
Murray was limited in practice all week while recovering from a foot sprain. That led to head coach Jonathan Gannon announcing Jacoby Brissett as the starter for Monday night's game, though Murray could have a role as the backup if he's cleared to play. If Murray is inactive for Week 9, Kedon Slovis would be in line to serve as Brissett's backup for a third consecutive game.
