Murray (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cowboys.

Murray was limited in practice all week while recovering from a foot sprain. That led to head coach Jonathan Gannon announcing Jacoby Brissett as the starter for Monday night's game, though Murray could have a role as the backup if he's cleared to play. If Murray is inactive for Week 9, Kedon Slovis would be in line to serve as Brissett's backup for a third consecutive game.