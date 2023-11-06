Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said that Murray (knee) will start Sunday's game against the Falcons if the quarterback fares well while taking first-team reps in practice this week, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Gannon added that the Cardinals will formally add Murray back to the 53-man roster Wednesday, when his 21-day evaluation window for a return from the PUP list will come to a close. He'll then step back on the practice field later that day, working with the first-team offense after he had previously been throwing passes to members of the practice squad for most of the past two weeks. Expect Gannon to announce an official decision on a Week 10 starter following Friday's practice, but Murray hasn't hit any snags in his recovery from a torn ACL since he resumed working out with Arizona and should be ready to hit the ground running this weekend. Given that Murray will be returning from major knee surgery, however, it's possible that the Cardinals exercise some caution with the dual-threat quarterback's workload on the ground compared to previous seasons.