Murray completed 26 of 40 passes for one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 24-20 win over the 49ers. He also carried 13 times for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Murray struggled to complete passes at times against a tough San Francisco defense, averaging just 5.8 yards per attempt. He still completed 65 percent of his passes, however, and notably connected 14 times with new wideout weapon DeAndre Hopkins. Murray was also electric as a runner, leading the team in rushing and averaging a gaudy 7.0 yards per attempt thanks to a 22-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter. All in all it was an excellent season debut for Murray, who should be considered a strong fantasy option for next Sunday's home matchup with Washington.