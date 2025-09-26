Murray completed 27 of 41 passes for 200 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding five rushes for 41 yards in the Cardinals' 23-20 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Murray endured a difficult night despite completing a respectable 65.9 percent of his passes and throwing multiple touchdowns for the second time in four contests. The 2019 first overall pick took six sacks, and his second-quarter interception came at the Seahawks' 22-yard line to snuff out what would have been a high probability of at least three points in a game ultimately decided by a field goal. Murray did lead the Cardinals on a clutch 12-play, 57-yard march late in the fourth quarter that culminated in a seven-yard touchdown pass to Emari Demercado, but Sam Darnold and the Seahawks had just enough time to squeak out the victory. Murray takes a 6:3 TD:INT and impressive 25-148-0 rushing line over four games into a favorable Week 5 home matchup against the Titans on Sunday, Oct. 5.