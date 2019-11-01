Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Pair of scores in defeat
Murray completed 17 of 24 passes for 241 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Cardinals' 28-25 loss to the 49ers on Thursday. He also rushed five times for 34 yards and threw a two-point conversion pass.
Murray unsurprisingly struggled against the suffocating 49ers defense for the majority of the contest, but one fourth-quarter play turned both the dynamic of the contest and his individual stat line around. He hit fellow rookie Andy Isabella for an 88-yard touchdown with 4:53 remaining and also connected with Kenyan Drake on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt, bringing the Cardinals to within three points. Although Murray never got another shot with the ball, fantasy managers had to be glad to see him bounce back from a five-game stretch during which he failed to throw a touchdown pass in four contests. Murray will look to build on Thursday's effort versus the Buccaneers in a Week 10 matchup.
More News
