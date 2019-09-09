Murray completed 29 of 54 pass attempts for 308 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception during Sunday's 27-all tie with the Lions.

Murray started in putrid fashion and led the offense to just 53 yards in the first half. He caught fire in the fourth quarter, however, setting a rookie record for fourth-quarter passing as he brought his team back to salvage a tie. Somewhat surprisingly, Murray wasn't very involved much as a runner and finished with just 13 yards on three carries despite playing a hefty allotment of snaps, though the game flow could've been a large factor in that regard. It was a positive sign that he was able to find himself after a rough start, but next Sunday's road matchup against the Ravens is quite daunting.