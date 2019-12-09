Murray completed 20 of 30 pass attempts for 194 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Steelers. He also ran for two yards on six carries.

Murray was suffocated by a Pittsburgh defense that entered Week 14 ranking No. 3 in the NFL with 43 sacks, as the rookie signal-caller absorbed six QB hits and five sacks while Arizona was held under 20 points for a second consecutive game. Not only has Murray now been held under 195 passing yards in three consecutive appearances, but he's also seen his rushing production decrease of late. Murray has managed just 30 combined rushing yards over his past two outings, after he averaged 44.6 yards per game and accumulated three total rushing TDs between Weeks 3 and 11. He may be able to get things going on the ground in Week 15, taking on a Browns defense that ranks bottom six in terms of both rushing yards (244) and rushing TDs (four) allowed to opposing quarterbacks this season.