Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Picked three times by Steelers D
Murray completed 20 of 30 pass attempts for 194 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Steelers. He also ran for two yards on six carries.
Murray was suffocated by a Pittsburgh defense that entered Week 14 ranking No. 3 in the NFL with 43 sacks, as the rookie signal-caller absorbed six QB hits and five sacks while Arizona was held under 20 points for a second consecutive game. Not only has Murray now been held under 195 passing yards in three consecutive appearances, but he's also seen his rushing production decrease of late. Murray has managed just 30 combined rushing yards over his past two outings, after he averaged 44.6 yards per game and accumulated three total rushing TDs between Weeks 3 and 11. He may be able to get things going on the ground in Week 15, taking on a Browns defense that ranks bottom six in terms of both rushing yards (244) and rushing TDs (four) allowed to opposing quarterbacks this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Rough day against Rams•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Available Sunday, as expected•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Set to start Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Late addition to injury report•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Produces three TDs in loss•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Eclipses 300-yard mark in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.