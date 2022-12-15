Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Murray is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery to repair the torn ACL in his left knee at some point after Christmas, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Though Murray's managers in dynasty or keeper leagues would probably prefer that he have his procedure as soon as possible to increase his odds of being ready to go for the start of the 2023 season, Kingsbury suggested that delaying the surgery until after the holiday won't necessarily prevent the quarterback from being ready to go for Week 1. Kingsbury said that he "wouldn't put anything past" Murray, including making a return to 100 percent health from the surgery after eight months of rehab and recovery. Even if Murray were to receive full medical clearance eight months post-surgery, he'll still miss training camp and a portion of the Cardinals' preseason slate. As for the current season, the 4-9 Cardinals plan to have Colt McCoy start the final four games as the team plays out the string.