The Cardinals announced Wednesday that Murray (knee) has been activated to return from the reserve/PUP list, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Murray's 21-day practice window thus opens, giving Arizona some time to monitor the quarterback's health while handling some on-field work before fully adding him to the active roster. The 26-year-old is working his way back from a right ACL tear, so while the Cardinals could activate him to suit up as early as Sunday versus Seattle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the current plan is to allow him plenty of time to ramp up his activity. Joshua Dobbs will continue to hold down the fort at quarterback until Murray is fully cleared to retake the field.