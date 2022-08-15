Murray (wrist) took part in Monday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Murray hasn't got much on-field work in training camp, first missing five days after testing positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 1 before having his practice reps limited last week due to a sore wrist. Monday's session actually marked the first in which Murray and Marquise Brown (hamstring) both were available, and the Cardinals also showed signs of running the Air Raid, with Brown and Rondale Moore serving as slot receivers while DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green manned the outside, according to Paul Calvisi of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Murray won't have Hopkins available come Week 1 due to the wideout's six-game suspension to start the campaign, but the quarterback still has a wealth of skill-position talent with which to make his presence felt.
