Murray (illness) will participate in Saturday's practice, although the expectation is that he'll be eased back into the majority of the team drills, Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network reports.

It sounds as if Murray will participate in most of the conditioning drills which is important considering he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier last week. It's unclear whether the Cardinals will use their $230.5 million quarterback during the team's opening preseason contest Aug. 12 against the Bengals, but regardless it certainly seems as if the star signal caller will have no issues heading into the 2023 campaign