Murray (hamstring) participated in a handful of drills, but not all of them, during the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

On Tuesday, Murray was contained to throwing before leaving the field once the session kicked off. Still, the activity was enough for the rookie signal-caller to be listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, according to Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site. Considering his workload so far Thursday, Murray seems poised to have a cap on his reps again, but the Cardinals' second Week 17 injury report will reveal how much he was able to handle.