Murray (knee) was not activated for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
This should be zero surprise to fantasy managers given Murray was listed as doubtful on Friday's final injury report. That the electric signal caller was able to practice all week suggests the Cardinals are simply picking the best spot to activate Murray, with a matchup against a tough Ravens defense clearly seeming less than ideal to the organization. As a result, Joshua Dobbs is set to get what appears to be one final start before the inevitable return of Murray.
