Murray (illness) was seen on the side at Thursday's practice but didn't appear to be participating, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that Murray has what he termed a "holiday bug," which didn't allow him to take part in drills to begin the week. If Murray indeed goes down as a non-participant Thursday, he'll have just one more chance to get on the field in advance of Sunday's game at Philadelphia. For what it's worth, Gannon isn't concerned about Murray's availability for Week 17, per Weinfuss.