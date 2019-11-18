Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Produces three TDs in loss
Murray completed 24 of 33 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns while gaining 67 rushing yards and a TD on eight carries in Sunday's 36-26 loss to the 49ers.
The San Francisco defense did a fairly good job shutting down Arizona's passing game but it couldn't contain Murray's scrambling, as the rookie QB picked up his third rushing score of the year while also throwing multiple TDs for the third straight game. The No.1 pick in the 2019 draft is putting together a strong first season in the NFL, and he'll get a well-earned break during the Cards' bye before the team hosts the Rams in Week 13.
