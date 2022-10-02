Murray completed 23 of 32 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 26-16 win over the Panthers. He added 26 rushing yards and a TD on 12 carries.

The Cardinals headed into halftime down 10-3 but Murray led a big second-half comeback, hitting Zach Ertz and Marquise Brown for scores between his own four-yard rushing touchdown. Murray's still having trouble stretching the field -- Sunday's 6.5 yards per attempt was his best showing in that category this season -- but he'll take a 5:2 TD:INT into a Week 5 clash with the undefeated Eagles.