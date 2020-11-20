Murray completed 29 of 42 passes for 269 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Cardinals' 28-21 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night. He also rushed five times for 15 yards.

Murray's ledger ultimately corroborates a mistake-free effort, but he was still directly involved in a couple of plays that proved pivotal to the Seahawks' win. The 23-year-old signal-caller was whistled for intentional grounding deep in his own end on the first play of an early fourth-quarter drive with Arizona trailing by just two points, and J.R. Sweezy was subsequently whistled for holding in the end zone a play later, resulting in a safety. Murray also took a sack at Seattle's 33-yard line on 4th-and-10 with 38 seconds remaining, a play in which he failed to feel the pressure and step up into what was a clean pocket. Murray otherwise kept his squad on the comeback trail throughout the night and connected with Dan Arnold and Chase Edmonds for his pair of scoring tosses. Murray now has multiple touchdown throws in four of his last five contests heading into a Week 12 road interconference matchup against the Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 29.