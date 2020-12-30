Murray (leg) practiced in full Wednesday, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Arizona Republic reports.
During the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Murray participated in a scrambling drill, a good sign as he works through the lower leg injury he suffered this past Saturday versus the 49ers. He proceeded to do enough for him to log an uncapped session, setting him up to helm the Cardinals offense, per usual, Sunday against the Rams in L.A. In three career matchups against them, Murray has averaged 220.3 passing yards per game, tossed five touchdowns versus four interceptions and turned 11 carries into 43 yards and one TD.
