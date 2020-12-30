Murray (leg) practiced fully Wednesday, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Arizona Republic reports.
During the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Murray participated in a scrambling drill, a good sign as he works through the lower leg injury he suffered in Saturday's loss to the 49ers. He proceeded to do enough for him to log an uncapped session, setting him up to helm the Cardinals offense, per usual, this weekend against the Rams. In three career matchups versus Los Angeles, Murray has averaged 220.3 passing yards per game while tossing five touchdowns versus four interceptions and turning 11 carries into 43 yards and one score.
