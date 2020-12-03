Murray (right shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murray injured his throwing shoulder during a Week 11 loss at Seattle. In the ensuing week of prep, he logged limited showings on the first two injury reports before practicing in full last Friday and being cleared to play this past Sunday in New England. Murray continued his streak of playing every offensive snaps in the contest, but he also fell shy of 200 yards passing for the third occasion and didn't record a TD of any type for the first time this season. Assuming he follows a similar path through practice this week, he'll look to rebound Sunday versus the Rams.