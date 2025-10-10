Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Murray returned to practice Friday, listed as a limited participant after sitting out the previous two days. He may be a game-day decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, with Jacoby Brissett ready to step in and start after getting most of the first-team reps during practice this week.
