Murray completed 14 of 21 passes for 104 yards and added 28 yards on 10 carries during Sunday' 27-21 win over the Giants.

Fans who had gotten used to Murray's robust yardage totals during his first six career games, during which he topped 300 total yards four times, probably felt a shock to the system on Sunday, but Murray didn't need to do much Sunday with his defense swarming and running game doing the trick. The rookie delivered a clutch 11-yard run in the third quarter to set up Arizona's third touchdown, but overall it was a quiet outing in the New Jersey muck. Murray has three straight wins against some of the weaker teams in the league. Sunday's matchup against the Saints should be one of Murray's toughest of his young career.