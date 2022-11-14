Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Murray (hamstring) remains day-to-day, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After not practicing Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, Murray logged back-to-back limited sessions to end Week 10 prep, but he was still sidelined for Sunday's matchup. Colt McCoy drew the start in Murray's absence and was efficient while leading Arizona to a divisional win. Murray's status for Monday's matchup against San Francisco will likely become clearer when Arizona releases its initial Week 11 injury report.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Sitting out in Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Game-time call, but unlikely to go•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Week 10 status TBD•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Could miss Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Listed as questionable•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Viewed as game-time call•