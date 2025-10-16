Murray (foot) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

After being limited at Wednesday's closed walkthrough, Murray was seen throwing passes to reserve wide receivers Thursday, while Jacoby Brissett worked with the Cardinals' first-team offense, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. It was a similar breakdown of reps to last Friday before Murray was inactive this past Sunday at Indianapolis due to a mid-foot sprain and yielded the start to Brissett. Nevertheless, Murray has one more chance to prove his health before the Cardinals likely tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.