Murray (knee) did squats Friday, 13 weeks removed from surgery on an ACL tear, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

While he still has a ways to go before he can sprint or do agility work, Murray is showing tangible signs of progress as rumors swirl around the league about what the Cardinals will do with the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft. They're widely expected to stick by Murray as the franchise QB, which means they can trade back and accrue more picks or have their choice at No. 3 of any non-quarterback in the draft (assuming the first two picks are signal-callers). The timing and severity of Murray's injury has led many to suggest he could miss the start of the season -- including team owner Michael Bidwell -- but new head coach Jonathan Gannon hasn't quite gone that far, instead merely saying he'll be cautious even if the 25-year-old is eager to get back on the field, per Johnny Venerable of PHNX Cardinals.