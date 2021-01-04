Murray (ankle) completed eight of 11 passes for 87 yards while rushing for three yards on a pair of carries during Sunday's 18-7 loss to the Rams.

Murray had to exit Sunday's contest after absorbing a sack from Los Angeles' Morgan Fox on the opening drive, and he didn't retake the field until the 14:21 mark of the fourth quarter. Powering through his ankle injury, the first-time Pro Bowler demonstrated toughness in attempting to lead his team back in a must-win situation. Murray and the Cardinals' offense couldn't muster any scores over his final three drives, however, with the team's only trip inside Los Angeles' 40-yard line resulting in a blocked field-goal attempt. As Arizona bows out of the season with an 8-8 record and no playoff appearance, Murray boasts a 26:12 TD:INT with 3,971 passing yards. The 23-year-old's 819 rushing yards and 11 rushing scores stand as elite totals among quarterbacks as he enters his third year under contract with the Cardinals in 2021.