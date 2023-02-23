Cardinals team owner Michael Bidwill thinks that Murray, who is bouncing back from a torn ACL in his right knee, is ahead of schedule in his recovery, Darren Urban of azcardinals.com reports.

Given that Murray suffered his knee injury on Dec. 12 last year and then underwent surgery on Jan. 3, the QB's early-season status for the 2023 NFL campaign remains cloudy. With that in mind, Bidwill suggested that the return of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft "is going to be earlier than this midseason, so hopefully it's toward the beginning of the season," while noting that he doesn't "want to put any specific dates" on a timetable for Arizona's franchise signal caller. With Murray's top backup Colt McCoy dealing with an undisclosed injury that will limit him this offseason, the Cardinals could look to add QB depth as on-field activities approach. In any case, it appears as though the team (now coached by Jonathan Gannon) is proceeding as though Murray won't be ready for game action in time for Week 1.