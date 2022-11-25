Murray (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Full practice participation Wednesday through Friday removed most doubt, and coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Friday that the Cardinals believe Murray to be 100 percent healthy, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports. While there's always risk of an in-game setback with hamstring injuries, it doesn't sound like Murray will have any limitations this weekend against a less-than-stellar Chargers defense that's been about average at stopping the pass and something less than that versus the run.
