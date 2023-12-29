Coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday that Murray (illness) will practice and should be fine for Sunday's road matchup against the Eagles, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gannon also confirmed that top wideout Marquise Brown (heel) is done for the year and headed to IR, so Murray's receiving corps for the final two games of the season will be headlined by Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and tight end Trey McBride. The quarterback missed Arizona's first two practices of the week, but the expectation that he will suit up versus the Eagles has remained consistent.